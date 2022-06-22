Katie Boulter goes down fighting against Petra Kvitova in Eastbourne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Katie Boulter goes down fighting against Petra Kvitova in Eastbourne

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 3:56 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 3:58 pm
Katie Boulter suffered defeat in the last-16 of the Rothesay International Eastbourne (Steven Paston/PA)
Katie Boulter suffered defeat in the last-16 of the Rothesay International Eastbourne (Steven Paston/PA)

Katie Boulter pushed two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova all the way but saw her Rothesay International Eastbourne run end after a hard-fought 5-7 6-0 7-5 loss.

The world number 127 had knocked out Karolina Pliskova in the previous round to continue her impressive summer on grass and claimed the opener on Centre Court to move within one set of the quarter-finals.

But Kvitova showed her class during the second and held her nerve in the decider at Devonshire Park to dump out Boulter, who will now turn her attention to Wimbledon.

British number four Boulter started slowly in round two and a double-fault in her first service game gave her Czech opponent an early break.

The 32-year-old looked on course to take the opening set before the Briton stormed back in fine fashion to reel off five consecutive games to clinch it 7-5.

Kvitova, a former world number two, upped her level in the next set and even a second brief stoppage for a medical emergency in the crowd could not halt her momentum as she served out a bagel to Boulter.

Admirably the home favourite regrouped but was decisively broken when she attempted to force a tie-breaker to lose in two hours and 23 minutes.

Cameron Norrie eased past Brandon Nakashima 6-4 6-2 earlier in the day for his first win on grass this summer.

The British number one had suffered a shock early exit at Queen’s Club last week but produced an accomplished display against his American opponent, breaking serve three times.

A first break occurred in the sixth game of the match, with two stunning forehand winners followed by an overhead smash.

It saw Norrie, who will be seeded ninth at Wimbledon, take control of the second-round tie and two early breaks in the second set secured a routine victory clinched with yet another sumptuous forehand winner rushing into the net.

Dan Evans
Dan Evans bowed out to Maxime Cressy (Gareth Fuller/PA).

“I love coming here so glad I could enjoy it and play great,” world number 12 Norrie said on-court.

“It would have been nice to go deeper at Queen’s but now looking to get some more matches and time on the grass before Wimbledon here.”

There will be no all-British meeting in the quarter-finals, though, after Dan Evans was knocked out by Maxime Cressy 7-6 6-4.

Evans went a break down early in the first set but hit back to force a tie-break only to miss out and a close second went the way of the American.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]