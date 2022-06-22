Cardiff fans excited by Gareth Bale’s visit to the club’s training ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cardiff fans excited by Gareth Bale’s visit to the club’s training ground

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 5:12 pm
Gareth Bale has been linked with a move to hometown club Cardiff this summer (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Bale has excited Cardiff fans by visiting the Sky Bet Championship club’s Vale of Glamorgan base on their first day of pre-season training.

Bale has been linked with a move to his hometown club following the end of his nine-year stay at Real Madrid.

The five-time Champions League winner is a free agent and looking for a new club ahead of playing for Wales at the World Cup in Qatar in November.

Liverpool v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Final – Stade de France
Gareth Bale won the Champions League five times in a storied career at Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

Bale, 32, has several options on the table with MLS teams in the United States, former club Tottenham and wealthy Newcastle all having been suggested as possible destinations.

But Bale fuelled speculation that he might prefer being closer to home by saying the standard of football he plays before the World Cup will not be a determining factor in his decision.

Speaking while on international duty with Wales last week, Bale said: “I don’t really know if the standard makes too much of a difference. A football game is a football game.

“I feel like I’ll never really lose my quality on the ball. I guess it’s a conversation to be had.

“I need time to think what’s the best move for me, my family, my kids, and hopefully we’ll sort that over the summer. I have options.”

Bale would obviously have to take a huge pay cut – the Wales captain reportedly earned a £600,000 per week at Real – to sign for Cardiff.

But his agent Jonathan Barnett said in a recent interview that “what Gareth does next is not about money”,  with Bale’s primary focus on what is best for him playing-wise before leading Wales in their first World Cup since 1958.

Barnsley v Cardiff City – Sky Bet Championship – Oakwell Stadium
Cardiff manager Steve Morison had an ‘informal’ chat with Gareth Bale at the club’s training ground on Wednesday (Isaac Parkin/PA)

The sight of Bale at Cardiff’s training ground on Wednesday led some fans to believe that he was about to sign for the Bluebirds and complete one of the most remarkable transfers in Welsh football history.

But Cardiff share the facilities with the Football Association of Wales’ medical staff, and the PA news agency understands that Bale was there to undertake some physio work.

A conversation Bale had with Cardiff manager Steve Morison was described as “informal” – and the ball remains very much in the player’s court over where he goes next.

