Goalkeeper Matt Macey moves from Hibernian to Luton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Goalkeeper Matt Macey moves from Hibernian to Luton

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 5:50 pm
Matt Macey has joined Luton (Steve Welsh/PA)
Matt Macey has joined Luton (Steve Welsh/PA)

Luton have signed goalkeeper Matt Macey from Hibernian for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old had a spell on loan at Kenilworth Road from Arsenal in early 2017 and has returned to the Hatters on a permanent deal.

Macey is thrilled to be back at Luton, who finished sixth in the Championship last term before losing to Huddersfield in the play-offs.

“I’m really excited,” he told the Hatters’ website. “When I heard there was some interest I was desperate to come back. I had such a good time here, even though it was very brief last time.

“When I came here five or six years ago, I was probably still a boy. I was still learning and I’d only played four or five professional men’s games before I made my debut here.

“I’m coming back with over 100 games under my belt, big experiences in big games and atmospheres in Scotland, and I feel like I’ve grown as a person and a player from that.

“It’s brought back a lot of memories today. I had a lot of fun in that 10-week spell and I look forward to starting again.”

Macey joined Hibs from Arsenal in January 2021, initially as Ofir Marciano’s understudy but the 6ft 7ins keeper became the number one at Easter Road last term following the Israeli’s transfer to Feyenoord.

Macey – who still had a year remaining on his deal with the cinch Premiership outfit – has been allowed to return to England after the Hibees recently signed former Scotland international David Marshall.

The Edinburgh club believe they have achieved a “really beneficial deal”.

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell said: “We’d like to thank Matt for his contribution and efforts during his time at the club.

“On and off the pitch, Matt was a model professional and we wish him all the best for the future.

“To grow Hibernian FC and to provide further transfer funds for our squad, player trading is vital, alongside increasing our club-controlled income.

“I’d like to thank Luton for the way negotiations were conducted and we believe we’ve got a really beneficial deal for our football club.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal