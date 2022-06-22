Newcastle hope to tie up move for England keeper Nick Pope before the weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Newcastle hope to tie up move for England keeper Nick Pope before the weekend

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 6:24 pm
Newcastle are closing in on Burnley keeper Nick Pope (Mike Egerton/PA)
Newcastle are closing in on Burnley keeper Nick Pope (Mike Egerton/PA)

Newcastle hope to tie up their move for England keeper Nick Pope before the weekend as he prepares to undergo a medical on Tyneside.

The 30-year-old is understood to be due in the north east on Thursday with the Magpies and Burnley having reached agreement on a deal.

Pope, who has spent the last six years at Turf Moor, would become head coach Eddie Howe’s second summer signing following the capture of full-back Matt Targett, who spent the second half of last season on loan at St James’ Park from Aston Villa.

Newcastle were remaining tight-lipped on the move on Wednesday, but sources have indicated they are closing in on their man, who would provide stiff competition for incumbent Martin Dubravka.

The 80 per cent Saudi-owned Magpies are expected to invest significantly once again this summer after spending in excess of £90million in January, although Howe has tried to play down speculation that they could go even bigger this time around.

With sporting director Dan Ashworth now on board, the club is having to clear the decks at the same time as embarking upon another recruitment drive.

Midfielder Isaac Hayden on loan and – perhaps significantly in Pope’s case – keeper Freddie Woodman have left for Norwich and Preston respectively and others will have to follow if Howe is to be able to name a 25-man squad without having to leave out senior players, as he had to with Hayden, Jamal Lewis and Ciaran Clark after January’s splurge.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal