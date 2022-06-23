‘Massive asset’ Jed Wallace signs for West Brom from Millwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

‘Massive asset’ Jed Wallace signs for West Brom from Millwall

By Press Association
June 23, 2022, 10:14 am
Jed Wallace has joined West Brom on a four-year deal (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jed Wallace has joined West Brom on a four-year deal (Barrington Coombs/PA)

West Brom have announced the signing of winger Jed Wallace on a four-year deal.

The 28-year-old joins the club from Sky Bet Championship rivals Millwall, where across 210 appearances for the Lions he scored 37 goals and provided 39 assists.

Wallace is the Baggies’ second signing of the summer, joining midfielder John Swift in moving to the Hawthorns.

Boss Steve Bruce told the club website: “Jed will be a massive asset to our team, and I’m absolutely delighted to get him through the door.

“He is somebody who I’ve admired for a long time and have tried to sign before. He’s got pace, power, penetration in the final third and, above all, is a top pro.

“To have secured our two primary targets in Jed and John Swift is terrific, and to get these deals both done before the squad return for pre-season is testament to the hard work being done behind the scenes by Ron Gourlay and the recruitment team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal