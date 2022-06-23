League One fixtures 2022-23 – Devon clubs divided

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
League One fixtures 2022-23 – Devon clubs divided

By Press Association
June 23, 2022, 10:26 am
Exeter have the chance to start well following promotion to League One (Simon Galloway/PA)
The Sky Bet League One fixture schedule was announced on Thursday morning ahead of a marathon season.

The 2022-23 campaign will run for a full 10 months, from July 30 to June 6, with a short break in late November for the World Cup.

Here, the PA news agency has identified some notable runs using an aggregation of leading bookmakers’ odds.

(PA Graphic)
Grecians to make early gains?

Newly-promoted Exeter have been handed one of the gentlest starts, which sees them face four of the six other teams expected to struggle this season before the end of August.

Matt Taylor’s side will need to take advantage of this, however, as they also have one of the toughest closing schedules, facing all of the predicted top four in their final six fixtures.

Pain for the Pilgrims

Plymouth Argyle’s Joe Edwards challenges for a ball
Plymouth face a difficult opening run of fixtures (Adam Davy/PA)

The Grecians’ Devon rivals Plymouth have been handed a campaign that could tilt in the opposite direction.

Argyle will have faced all of the bookmakers’ predicted top six by the end of September, at which point nobody else will have met more than four of them.

However, none of their final 10 opponents include a likely promotion challenger while four of their last seven are considered to be among the division’s weakest teams.

Tractor Boys to pull clear?

Wes Burns
Ipswich will hope to make the most of a favourable run at the end of the season (Steven Paston/PA)

Ipswich are currently narrow favourites for the League One title and if the automatic promotion race goes down to the wire they could make a late surge.

Four of their final six opponents are expected to be battling relegation this season, including both of their last two.

Meanwhile, the four clubs expected to fill out the final top five are all in action against each other on the final day, potentially denting each others’ hopes.

Early boost for the Brewers

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
Burton have the chance to make a strong start under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Burton fell away after a bright start last term and could find themselves among the early pace-setters this time around.

By mid-October they will have already played all of the predicted bottom seven, making them the first team to do so.

The flipside of this generosity from the fixture computer is one of the division’s trickiest run-ins, with all of their last seven opponents expected to finish in the top half of the table.

