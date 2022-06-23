League Two fixtures 2022-23 – Stockport tipped to start well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
League Two fixtures 2022-23 – Stockport tipped to start well

By Press Association
June 23, 2022, 10:37 am
Stockport are being backed to achieve back-to-back promotions, according to pre-season odds (Martin Rickett/PA)
The Sky Bet League Two fixture schedule was announced on Thursday morning ahead of a marathon season.

The 2022-23 campaign will run from July 30 to June 6, with a short break in late November for the World Cup.

Here, PA news agency has identified some notable runs using an aggregation of leading bookmakers’ odds.

(PA Graphic)
(PA Graphic)

Top Hatters?

Newly-promoted Stockport have been installed as the early favourites for the League Two title and they could get off to a fast start.

Their first three opponents are among the eight clubs expected to be battling relegation this season and they face two more of these teams before the end of September.

Cobblers to set the pace?

Northampton Town manager Jon Brady
Northampton could challenge for automatic promotion again, with several early fixtures in their favour (Nigel French/PA)

Northampton missed out on promotion in agonising fashion last season, dropping from third to fourth on goals scored on the final day.

This time around the fixture computer has given them an early boost in their attempts to go one better, with their opening 10 games all looking winnable.

The Cobblers will meet five of the eight least-fancied clubs in this spell and none of their promotion rivals, so could be among the early pacesetters.

Rough start for Rovers

Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey
Gary McSheffrey’s Doncaster face a tricky run at the start of the season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Doncaster were relegated from League One last term and their opening fixtures will do little to lighten the mood around the Keepmoat Stadium.

Five of Rovers’ first seven games pit them against one of the division’s six strongest teams, according to the bookies.

Late surge from the Saddlers?

Walsall v Swindon Town – Sky Bet League Two – Banks’s Stadium
Michael Flynn’s Walsall could end the season strongly (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Walsall look set to have a tough winter, with seven games against the predicted top six between late November and early February.

The flipside of this challenging mid-season schedule is that they will have one of the gentlest run-ins.

The Saddlers are set to play all of the expected bottom eight clubs in their final 16 matches while only meeting one likely promotion challenger.

