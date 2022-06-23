Kilmarnock sign defender Lewis Mayo on season-long loan from Rangers By Press Association June 23, 2022, 1:02 pm Scotland Under-21s defender Lewis Mayo enjoyed a loan spell with Partick Thistle last season (Ian Rutherford/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Kilmarnock have signed Scotland Under-21s defender Lewis Mayo on a season-long loan from Rangers. Mayo, 22, heads to Rugby Park following successful loan spells with Dunfermline and Partick Thistle, where he made 33 league appearances last season. “I’m delighted to join Kilmarnock. It’s a really exciting opportunity and I’m looking forward to a big season for both me and Killie,” Mayo said on the club website. Killie boss Derek McInnes hopes Mayo will continue to showcase his potential. “Lewis started really well in his loan spell with Patrick last season and showed signs that he’s clearing improving,” McInnes said. “We look forward to working closely with him to develop him and I’m sure he’ll help us in the challenges ahead.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Newcastle complete signing of England goalkeeper Nick Pope from Burnley Wycombe Wanderers defender Anthony Stewart signs pre-contract to join Aberdeen New signing Liam Scales aims to win silverware during loan season at Aberdeen Kilmarnock re-sign Zach Hemming on season-long loan from Middlesbrough