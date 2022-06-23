Aberdeen agree personal terms with striker Bojan Miovski on four-year deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have agreed personal terms with striker Bojan Miovski on a four-year deal from Hungarian side MTK Budapest.

The move is subject to the completion of the UK immigration process, with Miovski set to follow Albania international Ylber Ramadani to Pittodrie.

North Macedonia forward Miovski, who turns 23 on Friday, scored nine goals in 29 appearances in Hungary’s top-flight last season.

Miovski becomes the Dons’ fifth summer signing as manager Jim Goodwin continues to build for the new cinch Premiership campaign.

“We have been keeping a close eye on Bojan for several months now and have fought off some stiff competition to secure the player,” Goodwin told the club’s website.

“He’s a striker with all the key attributes needed to be a success in the Scottish Premiership. He’s got pace, power and fantastic movement which enables him to get numerous goalscoring opportunities on a consistent basis.

“We’re delighted to welcome Bojan to Pittodrie and look forward to working with him over the next four years.”