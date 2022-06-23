Stuart Broad double and freak dismissal helps put England on top at Headingley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Stuart Broad double and freak dismissal helps put England on top at Headingley

By Press Association
June 23, 2022, 4:08 pm Updated: June 23, 2022, 4:12 pm
Stuart Broad (centre) helped put England in control against New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA)
Stuart Broad (centre) helped put England in control against New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA)

Stuart Broad’s double strike and a freak dismissal on the stroke of tea put England in a strong position on day one of the Headingley Test, with New Zealand struggling on 123 for five.

In the middle of a busy week for Broad, who announced on the eve of the match that he is expecting his first child with fiancee Mollie King and celebrates his 36th birthday on day two, it was business as usual for the veteran seamer who took two top-order scalps.

The Kiwis asked England to field first in serene batting conditions, but lost their first wicket to Broad before a run had been scored and never quite got their noses back in front.

Broad followed his early dismissal of Tom Latham with the key scalp of returning captain Kane Williamson in the run-up to lunch and might have added to his haul had a couple of inside edges been a little closer to a diving Ben Foakes.

Jack Leach also struck with his first ball of the morning session and debutant Jamie Overton, standing in for the injured James Anderson, opened his international account to ensure another breakthrough in the afternoon.

A partnership of 40 had begun to level things out until Henry Nicholls was the victim of outrageous ill-fortune, hammering a lofted drive off Leach only for the ball to ricochet off the middle of non-striker Daryl Mitchell’s bat and into the hands of mid-off.

It was an unexpected, unearned, boost but one that left the Kiwis with plenty of hard work to post a competitive score in good batting conditions.

The old adage at Headingley is to look up, not down, when deciding what to do at the toss, but this time both views offered encouragement to bat. With cloudless, sunny skies overhead and barely a hint of grass underfoot, Williamson did not need to think twice.

But, with Anderson absent, Broad’s habit of embracing the spotlight reared its head as the final ball of his first over caught Latham in two minds and sailed to Joe Root at slip via an indecisive edge.

Jack Leach
Jack Leach took two wickets for England (Mike Egerton/PA)

New Zealand could still have brushed that loss aside, particularly when Williamson’s inside-edge evaded Foakes and first spells from Matthew Potts and Overton came to nothing.

But Ben Stokes’ decision to take an early look at Leach, after just 12 overs, paid off as his loosener straightened up off the pitch and hit Will Young clean in front of middle.

Williamson, still looking for the innings that will shake off his indifferent run of form, reached 31 and seemed set for plenty more when the returning Broad conjured a subtle leg-cutter that clipped the edge and confirmed the session as England’s.

Devon Conway
Devon Conway was bowled by Jamie Overton to give the England debutant his first Test wicket (Mike Egerton/PA)

From 65 for three at lunch New Zealand lost the dangerous Devon Conway for 26, who became Overton’s maiden England wicket when he dragged onto his stumps with a loose drive away from his body. The Surrey bowler had showed glimpses of pace and promise, landing an 88mph bouncer in his first spell and finding some swing off a fuller length.

Had Mitchell followed for just eight, pinned in front of the stumps by a full, swinging delivery from Potts, New Zealand would have been fading badly at 97 for five. But neither umpire Marais Erasmus nor Stokes were sufficiently persuaded by the bowler’s impassioned appeal.

With no DRS taken, Mitchell was safe but replays showed the ball taking middle and leg stump.

England did get a fifth with their moment of pure luck, however, Nicholls paying the price for the cleanest shot he hit in a sketchy innings and Mitchell inadvertently providing the assist in his partner’s downfall.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]