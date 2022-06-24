On this day in 2014: Luis Suarez bites Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini at World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

On this day in 2014: Luis Suarez bites Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini at World Cup

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 6:02 am
Luis Suarez found himself at the centre of another biting storm on this day in 2014 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Luis Suarez found himself at the centre of another biting storm on this day in 2014 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Luis Suarez found himself at the centre of another biting storm on this day in 2014.

The incident took place in the group stages of the World Cup as Uruguay progressed to the last 16 after beating Italy 1-0.

However, the result was overshadowed by the then Liverpool striker clashing with Giorgio Chiellini, leaving teeth marks on the Italian defender’s shoulder.

Soccer – FIFA World Cup 2014 – Group D – Uruguay v England – Estadio Do Sao Paulo
Luis Suarez was at the centre of a storm after biting Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini (Mike Egerton/PA)

Suarez then fell to the floor holding his mouth and Chiellini protested the Uruguayan forward had dived.

Chiellini told Italian television station Rai TV afterwards: “It was ridiculous not to send Suarez off. It is clear, clear-cut.

“Then there was the obvious dive afterwards because he knew very well that he did something that he shouldn’t have done.”

Suarez had previously been banned for biting opponents, receiving a 10-match ban in 2013 for biting Chelsea’s Branislav Ivanovic and being banned for seven games in 2010 while playing for Ajax for biting PSV Eindhoven’s Otman Bakkal.

He was subsequently punished for the bite by FIFA, receiving a four-month suspension from all football and handed a nine-game international ban, as well as being fined 100,000 Swiss francs.

Uruguay were knocked out of the last 16 of the tournament after being beaten 2-0 by Colombia, while Suarez returned to football by making his Barcelona debut in an El Clasico clash in October that year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal