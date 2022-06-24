Hearts sell out of season tickets after record demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hearts sell out of season tickets after record demand

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 10:25 am
Hearts have sold more than 15,500 season tickets (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hearts have put up the “sold out” signs after recording their highest season ticket sales in modern times.

The Jambos revealed they have shifted more than 15,500 briefs as excitement continues to build around the burgeoning Edinburgh club for the upcoming campaign.

More than 3,000 have been snapped up since the general sale began on Tuesday morning, meaning the 20,000-capacity Tynecastle is set to be close to bursting point for most matches.

A limited number of seats in the Roseburn Stand will be held back for matchday walk-ups, allowing supporters who are unable to attend every game the opportunity to buy single-match tickets.

A season ticket waiting list has been opened and Hearts are also exploring options for a season ticket return scheme which would enable season ticket holders to return their ticket for any games they cannot attend, allowing the club to re-sell the seat for the matches in question.

The Tynecastle club have been strongly backed by their supporters ever since emerging from administration almost a decade ago, but interest is currently heightened on the back of a strong 2021/22 season under Robbie Neilson which has guaranteed European group stage football in the campaign ahead.

