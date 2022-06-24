FA charges Bristol Rovers after pitch invasion during win over Scunthorpe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

FA charges Bristol Rovers after pitch invasion during win over Scunthorpe

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 4:33 pm
Fans invaded the pitch at the Memorial Stadium causing a lengthy delay (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Fans invaded the pitch at the Memorial Stadium causing a lengthy delay (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Bristol Rovers have been charged by the Football Association following a pitch invasion towards the end of their 7-0 win over Scunthorpe which sealed promotion on the final day of the Sky Bet League Two season.

Rovers struck five times in the second half at the Memorial Stadium to make up their goal difference deficit Northampton, which had been five, to go up by the barest of margins.

The match was halted for 16 minutes after Elliot Anderson’s 85th-minute seventh goal prompted a pitch invasion before Rovers saw out the match when play eventually resumed.

Avon and Somerset Police subsequently imposed sanctions over fan misconduct – including a ban for a 16-year-old boy who admitted assaulting a Scunthorpe player during the pitch invasion.

On Thursday, the FA announced its own disciplinary action.

A statement read: “Bristol Rovers FC has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E20.1 and E20.2 following their EFL League Two fixture against Scunthorpe United FC on Saturday 7 May 2022.

“It is alleged that in the 85th minute of the fixture, Bristol Rovers FC failed to ensure that its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from using threatening and/or violent behaviour whilst encroaching onto the pitch area.

“It is further alleged that at the conclusion of the fixture, Bristol Rovers FC failed to ensure that its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

“The club has until Monday 4 July 2022 to provide a response.”

