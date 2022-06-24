Swansea sign Matthew Sorinola on loan from Belgian club Union SG By Press Association June 24, 2022, 5:27 pm Matthew Sorinola played for MK Dons before moving to Belgium last summer (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Swansea have signed former MK Dons wideman Matthew Sorinola on a season-long loan from Belgian club Union SG. The move reunites Sorinola with Swansea boss Russell Martin as the 21-year-old played for the former Scotland defender in Milton Keynes. Lambeth-born Sorinola made 46 appearances for the Dons before moving to Belgium last July and can operate as a winger or a wing-back. Sorinola follows defenders Nathan Wood, Harry Darling and Wasiri Williams in arriving at Swansea this summer. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Cardiff fans excited by Gareth Bale’s visit to the club’s training ground Swansea sign defender Harry Darling from MK Dons Connor Roberts expecting eye-opening signings from Burnley boss Vincent Kompany Peterhead: Jim McInally hopes club benefit from experience of Paul Dixon