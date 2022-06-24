Dundee United expect to continue on upward trajectory – Tony Asghar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Dundee United expect to continue on upward trajectory – Tony Asghar

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 5:33 pm
Jack Ross is Dundee Utd’s new manager (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jack Ross is Dundee Utd’s new manager (Steve Welsh/PA)

Sporting director Tony Asghar believes Dundee United are equipped to remain on their “upward trajectory” even though he admits it will be a “challenge” to eclipse last season’s fourth-place finish in the cinch Premiership.

The Tannadice side won promotion from the Championship under Robbie Neilson two years ago, were ninth in their first season back in the top flight under Micky Mellon, and then secured a return to European football under Tam Courts last term.

Now new boss Jack Ross – who was appointed this week as successor to Hungary-bound Courts – has the remit of trying to establish United as regulars in the upper echelons of Scottish football.

“This club has been on an upward trajectory for three and a half years since (owner) Mark Ogren bought the club so we understand there is – not a pressure – an expectation to get as high as we can,” said Asghar.

“Jack knows that and I know that and we’ll be doing everything we can to be successful.

“We’re only just starting to build here. It’s only been three and a half years since Mark came in and there’s still a lot of building to do.

“We’ve done well and got to fourth, and we’ve maybe overachieved in a lot of things we’ve done, but Jack’s come in and is already talking about ways he wants to improve us and that excites me.

“We know it’s going to be really challenging but we’re not resting on our laurels and that will hopefully show in our recruitment and how we go about our business.”

United will compete in Europe for the first time in a decade when they enter the Europa Conference League in the third qualifying round in August.

“It’s really exciting,” said Asghar. “One of the big positives is that by finishing fourth, we don’t have to play any European games prior to the league campaign starting.

“We’ve seen in the past with other clubs that it can take a lot of your resources if you play before the season starts. Allowing us to go in after our season starts is really beneficial.

“We’re really excited. Dundee United fans have waited a long time to get a European tour so hopefully we can stake a claim in the qualifying round and progress as far as we can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal