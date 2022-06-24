Mark Warburton joins David Moyes’ coaching staff at West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Warburton joins David Moyes’ coaching staff at West Ham

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 6:47 pm
Mark Warburton has been appointed as a first-team coach at West Ham (Steven Paston/PA)
Mark Warburton has been appointed first-team assistant coach at West Ham.

The 59-year-old has had spells in charge of Brentford, Rangers, Nottingham Forest and QPR and led the Hoops to a top-half finish in the Championship last season before leaving the club at the end of the season.

Warburton will take up his new role when the Hammers return for pre-season training at the weekend and will join Billy McKinlay, Paul Nevin, Kevin Nolan and Xavi Valero on David Moyes’ coaching team.

Warburton said: “It’s a huge privilege to be joining West Ham United to work as part of David Moyes’ backroom staff.

“West Ham have made incredible progress in recent seasons, continually making forward strides to move the club in a positive direction.

“I am excited about coming in and adding my own experience and know-how to what is an incredibly strong coaching team here.”

Moyes added: “Mark is hugely experienced and has a fine track record, having managed at a number of clubs over the course of his career.”

