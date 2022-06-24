Jonny Bairstow and England looking to ‘take the game forward’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jonny Bairstow and England looking to ‘take the game forward’

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 8:11 pm
Jonny Bairstow celebrates his century against New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jonny Bairstow suggested England were prepared to reinvent the Test cricket textbook after his fearless century capped another memorable day in his side’s series against New Zealand.

Head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes both vowed to unlock a fresh, bold style in a side that had long since lost its fun factor under the previous regime and the early results have delivered non-stop entertainment.

After finding the sweet spot between risk and reward in victories at Lord’s and Trent Bridge, England looked to have hit the skids on day two at Headingley.

Responding to the Kiwis’ 329 all out, their top order keeled over to 55 for six inside just 12 overs. But Bairstow followed a match-winning knock of 136 last week with another outstanding century.

Refusing to let the difficult match situation cramp his style, Bairstow finished 130 not out as he and debutant Jamie Overton piled on a 209-run stand at a rampant rate. The latter reached stumps unbeaten on 89, a quite remarkable contribution from number eight in his first Test innings, with England finishing heads high on 264 for six.

And Bairstow said the freedom to discount established cricketing orthodoxy was a powerful motivating factor.

“We are still in the infancy of it, only a couple of games in, but what I will say is we are looking to take the game forward. We’re definitely looking at it in a different way,” he said.

“There’s different ways of looking at it. You can go into your shell and bat the way people have done for years and years and years – try to survive against bowlers like Trent Boult and Tim Southee when they’re bowling so well – but you need to transfer the momentum. You need to take them off their lengths.

Jonny Bairstow, left, hits out on his way to a hundred at Headingley
“We’re going out and expressing ourselves, taking the game forward and hopefully playing in ways that can change games.

“That’s how you win games of cricket. Whether it’s a bowler taking five, six or seven wickets, or batters scoring hundreds – that’s what you need people to stand up with. We are looking to impose ourselves at the crease and put pressure back on to the bowlers which is in some ways a very different way of looking at it.”

Bairstow celebrated his 10th hundred in typically full-blooded fashion, as did the legions of supporters around the ground in recognition of the home favourite.

“Being a Yorkshire lad, scoring a Test hundred at home is pretty special. My family and my mates are here as well,” he said.

“Every time you score a Test hundred it’s emotional. People know what I’m like – it means so much for me to play Test cricket for England and that’s the kind of guy I am. I wear my heart on my sleeve, which isn’t always everyone’s cup of tea.”

Bairstow hopes to have a front-row seat for another special moment on day three, willing his partner on to what would be a sensational debut century.

“Jamie played unbelievably. I guess it helps being 6ft 5in but blooming heck, that was some seriously special striking; unbelievable hitting,” he said.

“Hopefully in the morning we will be able to experience him getting his maiden Test hundred which would be absolutely lovely.”

