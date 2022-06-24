I am here to turn a corner – Vincent Kompany says Burnley are at dangerous point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

I am here to turn a corner – Vincent Kompany says Burnley are at dangerous point

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 10:32 pm
Vincent Kompany is relishing the challenge facing him at Burnley (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Vincent Kompany is relishing the challenge facing him at Burnley (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Vincent Kompany accepts he has taken charge at Burnley at a “delicate and dangerous” time but is determined to turn the relegated Lancashire club around.

The new Clarets manager has also confirmed he hopes to add Craig Bellamy, his former Manchester City team-mate who had a spell with rivals Blackburn, to his backroom staff at Turf Moor.

Kompany was named as Sean Dyche’s permanent successor last week.

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League last season
Burnley were relegated from the Premier League last season (Nick Potts/PA)

The task ahead is daunting one with Burnley facing financial difficulties and having lost some key players since dropping out of the Premier League at the end of last season.

Yet after guiding Anderlecht to successive third-placed finishes in what he feels were difficult circumstances, the 36-year-old is not fazed.

“It’s really a very delicate and dangerous period of time when you’ve got these transitions,” said Kompany. “You can fall very far down or go very quickly back up.

“The difference between (going) left and right is massive, (but it’s) just small details.

“Obviously in my previous job I ended up the wrong side of it, we’d already gone too far down the wrong path and I can see it cripples the club.

“There’s nothing you can do, you want to get players but you can’t and you have to sell players. That’s why I rated the job I did at Anderlecht as a fantastic job.

“The advantage we have right now is we are on the brink. That’s why I came here – to turn a corner.”

Kompany is keen to have former Liverpool, Newcastle and Wales striker Bellamy alongside him in the dugout.

Bellamy played alongside Kompany at the Etihad Stadium from 2009-11 and also had a spell working alongside him in Belgium.

Kompany (left) played alongside Bellamy at City
Kompany (left) played alongside Bellamy at City (Martin Rickett/PA)

“He’s one of the rumours that were actually correct, after the pics got out,” said Kompany at his first Burnley press conference on Friday.

“He’s someone I have huge respect for. He’s incredibly gifted and he’s a typical misunderstood guy who gives so much. If I can have him with me, I will.”

As a player Kompany won four Premier League titles with City, two of them coming under the guidance of the inspirational Pep Guardiola.

Asked what he had learned from the Spaniard, Kompany said: “I met this fantastic coach, the best in the world and the simple thing I took from him was, not a style of football, but that he was the very best at telling his players why they were doing things on the pitch.”

Kompany feels Burnley at least have better facilities than City had when he signed there prior to their takeover by Sheikh Mansour in 2008.

He said: “This club is 10 times better. That’s a state-of-the-art facility (with) fantastic pitches, everything we need to be extremely demanding with the players.

“It’s an incredible work environment but it’s a different era. Every club has invested since.”

Kompany spent well over an hour speaking to media and did not shy away from one difficult subject.

Fans flew a controversial banner over a game two years ago
Fans flew a controversial banner over a game two years ago (PA Archive)

In 2020 a fan controversially organised a plane to fly over the pitch during a Clarets match towing a banner which read ‘white lives matter Burnley’.

Kompany said: “If you start judging an entire organisation and the people and players because a couple of idiots are flying a banner…

“You come in and you work hard together and build something. Sometimes you change mentalities in that way.

“I’ve come in to coach a football club, to write a story. I always stay by my principles no matter what. There’s no way I would associate the football club with this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal