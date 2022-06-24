Brighton sign striker Simon Adingra from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland By Press Association June 24, 2022, 10:58 pm Brighton have signed Ivorian striker Simon Adingra (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Brighton have signed Ivorian striker Simon Adingra on a four-year contract. The 20-year-old arrives from Danish Superliga club FC Nordsjaelland, for whom he has played since January 2020. Adingra, a product of Ghana’s Right To Dream Academy, scored 10 goals in 33 appearances last season. Brighton technical director David Weir said: “We’re delighted to welcome Simon to the club. “He’s an exciting young player who has had a terrific start to his career in Denmark. “He’s a creative offensive player who can play on both sides and is very good in one-on-one situations. “He’s a talented young player who we’ve had an eye on for a while, and we’re looking forward to helping him with his development.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal ‘He is hungry for goals’ – Hungarian football expert on what Aberdeen fans can expect from Bojan Miovski Danny becomes the second Strachan to commit to Peterhead return this week Carlos Alcaraz believes it is too soon for him to challenge for Wimbledon title Aberdeen target Tobias Lauritsen signs for Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam