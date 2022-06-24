George Scrimshaw holds final-over nerves to guide Derbyshire past Lancashire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

George Scrimshaw was Derbyshire’s hero as they held off Lancashire in a last-over thriller in the Vitality Blast.

Tim David appeared to be firing Lancashire to victory in their chase of 189, making 42 off 23 balls, but after he took a single from the first ball of Scrimshaw’s final over the seamer – who had conceded 48 off his previous three overs – successfully defended the 10 runs still required, aided by the wicket of Rob Jones.

Steven Croft (47) and Luke Wells (42) also impressed for the visitors after Shan Masood hit 75 and Wayne Madsen 70 in Derbyshire’s 188 for eight.

𝙑𝙄𝘾𝙏𝙊𝙍𝙔!!!!!!!! 𝙐𝙉𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙇 𝙋𝙀𝙍𝙁𝙊𝙍𝙈𝘼𝙉𝘾𝙀 𝙐𝙉𝘿𝙀𝙍 𝙋𝙍𝙀𝙎𝙎𝙐𝙍𝙀 Scrimshaw bowls a magnificent final over to see the Falcons home against Lancashire Lightning! How are your nerves?! 😅 Scorecard and clips ⤵️ — Derbyshire CCC (@DerbyshireCCC) June 24, 2022

Birmingham Bears recovered from three for two to hammer Worcestershire by 144 runs.

Mitchell Stanley removed Alex Davies and Sam Hain for ducks but Adam Hose hit an unbeaten 110 from 53 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes, and was well supported by Dan Mousley with 53 in a huge total of 228 for eight.

Danny Briggs then took four for 25 as Worcestershire were bowled out for 84, Colin Munro offering the only resistance with 34.

Harry Brook and Matthew Waite led the way as Yorkshire beat Northamptonshire by 62 runs.

Brook reaches his half-century off 21 balls, including 3x4s and 5x6s. What a knock. 72-3 after eight. #OneRose pic.twitter.com/2tV1S3ztjn — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) June 24, 2022

Brook smashed 67 off 31 balls, with four fours and four sixes, as Yorkshire recovered from 11 for three to 190 for seven.

That total also featured three scores in the 30s including 35 not out from Waite, a T20 career best, and he then duplicated that feat with the ball by taking three for 18 as Northants were bowled out for 128.

Dan Christian survived a final-over scare as Notts Outlaws beat Durham by two runs in a game reduced to 11 overs a side.

Notts posted 98 for nine in their delayed innings, Steven Mullaney with 34 not out off 23 balls and Tom Moores 25 off 11 as Ben Raine took three for 12.

Durham needed 16 off Christian’s final six balls and Ned Eckersley hit a four and a six to reduce the target to six off three, but a single and a pair of leg byes left them just short.

South Group leaders Surrey suffered a second straight defeat as Michael Pepper fired Essex to 198 for seven.

Pepper smashed 48 off 18 balls and Paul Walter 49 off 33 as Reece Topley’s four for 37 proved in vain.

Aaron Beard more than emulated Topley with four for 29 as Surrey were restricted to 155 for nine, Rory Burns top-scoring with 37 while Chris Jordan hit 34 off 17 balls.

Somerset beat Glamorgan by 16 runs in a seven-overs-a-side game, Tom Abell hitting 26 from 14 balls in their total of 75 for six even as Michael Neser took three for 19.

Colin Ingram smashed 37 off 19 but Glamorgan’s reply staggered to 59 for five as Ben Green took two for 13.

Benny Howell’s late onslaught came up just short as Hampshire lost by nine runs to Gloucestershire.

BOWLED IMMMMMMMMMMMM WOODYYYYYYYY 💥💥💥💥💥 11 off 1 needed for @Gloscricket pic.twitter.com/U9Q6sfSZaN — Hampshire Hawks (@hantscricket) June 24, 2022

Ben McDermott’s half-century led Hampshire to 178 for seven, helped by quick late runs from James Fuller (22) and Liam Dawson (20no), and they looked in control after reducing their hosts to 48 for four.

There were still 47 needed off the last three overs and though Howell smashed 34 off 13 balls to give his side hope, Chris Wood held his nerve defending 21 off the last over.

Joe Denly and Sam Billings powered Kent to a six-wicket win over Sussex, with both sides now out of contention for the quarter-finals.

Grant Stewart took three for 38 to restrict Sussex to 158 for eight, George Garton providing late impetus with 31 from 16 balls, and Denly then hit 58 an Billings 43 not out in a comfortable chase.