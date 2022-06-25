On this day in 2016: England complete memorable whitewash over Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2016: England complete memorable whitewash over Australia

By Press Association
June 25, 2022, 6:02 am
Dylan Hartley guided England to a 3-0 series win over Australia (Andrew Matthews/PA)
England secured a record-breaking 44-40 victory over Australia at Allianz Stadium on this day in 2016 to complete a 3-0 whitewash over the hosts.

Success for Eddie Jones’ men made them the first touring side in 45 years to achieve a clean sweep away to the Wallabies after South Africa had managed the same feat in 1971.

A tally of 24 points from Owen Farrell helped England to victory and their points total of 44 was also the most England had ever achieved against Australia.

Fresh from wins in Brisbane and Melbourne, the Red Rose were eager to end the series of redemption with one more high.

It was back in October 2015 when defeat to Australia at Twickenham meant an embarrassing group-stage exit for England at their home World Cup, which resulted in the dismissal of Stuart Lancaster.

Tasmanian-born Jones was tasked with picking up the pieces and a series win over the World Cup runners-up, months after a remarkable Grand Slam, was another fine achievement but the former Wallabies coach wanted one more triumph in Sydney before he departed his native country.

Dan Cole and Mike Brown crossed over for England in the first half but it was Australia who held a slender advantage at the interval thanks to scores from Bernard Foley and Dane Haylett-Petty.

A back and forth second period followed with the lead exchanging hands several times but Billy Vunipola and Jamie George tries put the visitors in a strong position before Farrell’s accuracy with the boot clinched a hard-fought 44-40 win.

Captain Dylan Hartley said: “We have scored 44 points and not played the perfect game yet, so there is still a lot to work on. We can all be proud of what we have achieved Down Under. We are very happy with the tour.”

