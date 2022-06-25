Nottingham Forest sign Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi for club-record fee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Nottingham Forest sign Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi for club-record fee

By Press Association
June 25, 2022, 10:22 am Updated: June 25, 2022, 3:57 pm
Taiwo Awoniyi is Nottingham Forest’s record signing (Michael Sohn/AP)
Taiwo Awoniyi is Nottingham Forest’s record signing (Michael Sohn/AP)

Nottingham Forest have stepped up their preparations for a first Premier League season since 1999 with the signing of Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

The 24-year-old moves to the City Ground from Bundesliga side Union Berlin on a five-year deal for a club-record fee reported to be around £17million.

Awoniyi, who scored 20 goals in 43 games in all competitions in his last season in Germany, becomes Forest’s first senior signing since gaining promotion back to the Premier League.

Forest head coach Steve Cooper said: “There’s been a lot of interest in Taiwo from other Premier League clubs and other clubs across Europe, so we’re delighted that he’s chosen Nottingham Forest.

“Our recruitment and coaching teams have been monitoring his progress closely over the last few months.

“He’s a player who we really believe in and we look forward to him going on to fulfil his potential and become a top Premier League striker with Nottingham Forest.”

Awoniyi began his professional career at Liverpool and had a six-year spell at Anfield until last July but did not make a first-team appearance and spent most of it abroad on loan.

Premier League Fixtures Announced
Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper is delighted to land a striker (PA Images/Mike Egerton)

Liverpool are set to receive 10 per cent of the fee under the terms of his departure.

Awoniyi’s 15 goals in 31 Bundesliga matches helped Union Berlin secure a fifth-place finish and qualify for the Europa League for the first time since 2001-02 – then the UEFA Cup – but the lure of the Premier League proved too strong.

“I’m very excited to be here at Nottingham Forest,” he told the club’s website.

“It’s always been my dream to play in the Premier League and, having spoken to Steve Cooper about our ambitions and looking at Forest with its great history, it’s a club that I want to be part of.”

Having represented Nigeria at Under-17s, Under-20s and Under-23s level, Awoniyi won the first of his three caps for the Nigeria national team against the Central African Republic last October and scored his first goal against Sudan in January at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The striker could make his competitive debut for Forest on the opening day of the season on August 6, when Cooper takes his side to St James’ Park to play Newcastle.

Forest are also expected to have Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on board by then.

The loan move is due to be completed once the 25-year-old returns from a break.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]