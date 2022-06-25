England record-breaker Beth Mead says competition for places has improved form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England record-breaker Beth Mead says competition for places has improved form

By Press Association
June 25, 2022, 11:20 am
Beth Mead scores England’s second goal against the Netherlands on Friday (Nick Potts/PA).
Beth Mead scores England's second goal against the Netherlands on Friday (Nick Potts/PA).

Beth Mead says competition for places has helped improve her performance after she continued her superb form by setting a new England record on Friday.

Having been brought on as a substitute at half-time, Mead scored twice as the Lionesses thrashed the Netherlands 5-1 at Elland Road in their penultimate warm-up match ahead of next month’s home European Championship.

Registering her 13th and 14th goals for her country since the start of 2021-22, she broke a 61-year-old England record held by Jimmy Greaves for scoring the most goals in a season.

The Arsenal winger – scorer of 11 Women’s Super League goals last term – said: “There’s a lot of talent in this team.

“I wouldn’t say I become complacent, but competition always makes you play better, it makes you compete, and I think this season I’ve had to compete for my position for club and country, and it’s made me better as a player.

“I’m enjoying the challenge, it’s making me better each day and I know I have to do every session to the best of my ability and try to bring that onto the pitch as well.”

The Netherlands, who England boss Sarina Wiegman guided to glory at the last Euros in 2017, went ahead in Leeds via a Lieke Martens header before Lucy Bronze equalised just after the half-hour mark.

The early stages of the second half then saw Sherida Spitse send a penalty off the post and wide for the visitors and Mead scored at the other end a minute later to put England in front, sliding in to finish from close range as she connected with Lauren Hemp’s cross.

Beth Mead challenges for the ball
Beth Mead is feeling confident ahead of the Euros (Nick Potts/PA)

Fellow substitute Ella Toone and Hemp subsequently added efforts in the 72nd and 74th minutes, and Mead then struck her second late on to wrap up the eye-catching win, with a final warm-up match against Switzerland to come next week before England open their Euros campaign by facing Austria at Old Trafford on July 6.

Asked about the record, Mead said: “I wasn’t aware of that until I was told when I got off the pitch.

“I’m pretty sure there’s some big names up there, so yes, it’s nice to have broken that record. (But) for me, I don’t know about these records, I’m not here to break them, I’m just here to play my best football and bring my best game for the team, and (against the Netherlands) I did that.”

The 27-year-old, who has excelled for England and Arsenal over the past season after suffering the disappointment of missing out on selection for the Great Britain squad for the Tokyo Olympics, added: “I have a lot of confidence right now.

“Some days you have bad days, some things don’t fall right. (Against the Netherlands) they did for me.

“It’s been a lot of hard work from me. It’s not just happening on the pitch, it’s a lot of sweat and tears sometimes going into training as well.”

