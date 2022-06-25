Jamie Overton falls just short of debut Test century as England take narrow lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jamie Overton falls just short of debut Test century as England take narrow lead

By Press Association
June 25, 2022, 1:26 pm
Jamie Overton, left, fell just short of a century (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jamie Overton, left, fell just short of a century (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jamie Overton fell agonisingly short of a century in his first Test innings, but Jonny Bairstow’s 162 helped England establish a slender lead over New Zealand on day three at Headingley.

Newcomer Overton was caught behind for 97, within a single stroke of the unlikeliest of hundreds from number eight, as England were bowled out 31 runs ahead on 360.

Just three more off Overton’s bat would have completed a remarkable introduction to international cricket for the Surrey seamer, who has just one first-class ton in his career and was selected for his 90mph pace rather than his abilities as a lower-order hitter.

But he still had the satisfaction of knowing that a 241-run partnership with Bairstow changed the entire tenor of the game, lifting England from a dire 55 for six. New Zealand’s openers erased 13 from the deficit in five overs before lunch, with Bairstow installed at wicketkeeper due to Ben Foakes’ stiff back.

While Bairstow picked up exactly where he had left off on the second evening, crunching drives emphatically through the covers to turn his overnight 130 into the third 150 score of his career, Overton struggled to relocate his mojo.

He had already wildly over-delivered by the time he resumed on 89 but, one smooth cover drive notwithstanding, appeared to give in to nerves as his landmark approached. He fished a couple of times outside off before finally nicking one from Trent Boult, with Daryl Mitchell holding on at slip.

Overton was offered an arm around the shoulder and some words of consolation from Bairstow, sound-tracked by a warm ovation from the Yorkshire faithful, completing a bittersweet moment for the 28-year-old.

England’s Jonny Bairstow starred
England’s Jonny Bairstow starred (Mike Egerton/PA)

Stuart Broad punctured the mood of disappointment with a free-hitting cameo, plundering 42 in just 36 balls and somehow wrestling the strike away from Bairstow.

Broad is a joyously unpredictable batter in his autumn years and New Zealand played directly into his hands, Boult unwisely tossing it up to his hitting arc and Neil Wagner going for the short ball on a pitch that lacked the pace to make it dangerous.

Broad hit six fours and two sixes before he was clean bowled by the labouring Tim Southee, but by that point England had already moved ahead.

Bairstow was gone off the very next ball, chipping Michael Bracewell down the ground after the change of ends, savouring his reception after his second unforgettable hundred in as many weeks.

Leach was last out for eight and then found himself sharing the new ball with Broad as England unsuccessfully tried to grab a quick breakthrough.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal