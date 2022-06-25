Aberdeen agree deal for Derby goalkeeper Kelle Roos

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have agreed to sign experienced Dutch goalkeeper Kelle Roos from Derby.

Roos, 30, has signed a pre-contract with the Dons and will join on a two-year contract when his current deal expires.

The Dutchman spent eight-and-a-half years at Pride Park, making 89 appearances.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin said on the club’s official website: “Kelle brings with him a wealth of experience and he will help to enhance the goalkeeping team we have at the club.

“It’s vital we add quality to the squad this season so we’ve taken the time to identify the correct players with the attributes we feel will have a positive impact.

“Having played a significant number of games in the English Championship, Kelle ticks all those boxes for us.

“He is a very confident character and I’m sure he will be a popular addition to the dressing room.”