LAFC prepare for new arrival – Saturday's sporting social By Press Association June 25, 2022, 9:11 pm Is Gareth Bale Los Angeles FC's new arrival? (David Davies/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 25. Football Los Angeles FC teased a new arrival as it emerged Gareth Bale is set to join the MLS club. Any guesses?pic.twitter.com/hIx1vE967L— LAFC (@LAFC) June 25, 2022 Sadio Mane checked out his new surroundings. Mia san mia 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/aaaI77iQ9a— Sadio Mané (@SMane_Officiel) June 25, 2022 Jamie Carragher was among the revellers at Glastonbury. #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/LliH8qgA5U— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) June 25, 2022 Alan Shearer hit the links for a tribute to his former manager. Another fantastic day for a great man, the 17th year of the Sir Bobby Robson Golf classic. ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/vdFzDygift— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) June 25, 2022 Ledley King was giving back to the community. Earlier today Ledley King welcomed patients living with sickle cell disorder to @SpursStadium for an event providing families from across the community with advice, support and health information💙 @NorthMidNHS pic.twitter.com/avo0tPnFwF— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 25, 2022 Southampton mocked their old boy on his birthday. Failed knee slide 😳Disallowed goal ❌Happy birthday to former #SaintsFC midfielder Victor Wanyama 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9UWyrVodsm— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) June 25, 2022 Brighton saluted long-time favourite Bruno. Once a seagull, always a seagull. 🥲💙 pic.twitter.com/WSy6PD9pCq— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) June 25, 2022 Cricket England looked ahead to an exciting fourth day. Anyone else already excited for tomorrow? 🤷♂️🏴 #ENGvNZ 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/Y7ziwU5BoX— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 25, 2022 Hosts Yorkshire were enjoying the occasion. 📸 A few snaps from day three at Headingley.Another enthralling day of Test cricket 🙌 #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/XjfgjZJups— Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) June 25, 2022 Sachin Tendulkar reflected on a moment of inspiration. Some moments in life inspire you & make you dream. On this day in 1983, we won the World Cup 🏆 for the first time. I knew right then, that's what I wanted to do too!🏏 pic.twitter.com/hp305PHepU— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 25, 2022 Golf Shot! Outrageous from the leader 🤯The most unlikely birdie of the week from Haotong Li.#BMWInternationalOpen pic.twitter.com/EDF1dneHpJ— DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) June 25, 2022 Skiing Hall of Fame honours for Lindsay Vonn. Last night, legend Lindsey Vonn officially took her place in the hall. 👑🥇🐐 Congrats to LV, and all @teamusa athletes who were inducted! @lindseyvonn x #TeamUSAHOF pic.twitter.com/OdPz8SsgWu— U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) June 25, 2022