On this day in 2017: Frank De Boer appointed Crystal Palace manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

On this day in 2017: Frank De Boer appointed Crystal Palace manager

By Press Association
June 26, 2022, 6:01 am
Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer gestures on the touchline during a Premier League match at Burnley (PA Images/Martin Rickett)
Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer gestures on the touchline during a Premier League match at Burnley (PA Images/Martin Rickett)

Frank De Boer was announced as the new Crystal Palace manager on this day in 2017.

The former Ajax defender was a high-profile appointment, replacing Sam Allardyce on a three-year deal, but he was sacked 10 weeks later when Palace lost their first four league matches of the season without scoring a single goal.

He left having managed the team for only 450 minutes of game time, making it the shortest reign of the Premier League era in terms of number of matches, and was replaced by Roy Hodgson.

Crystal Palace Press Conference – Beckenham Training Ground
Frank De Boer, pictured at a press conference at Beckenham Training Ground, Kent, oversaw just 450 minutes of football as Crystal Palace manager (PA Images/Steven Paston)

De Boer, whose only win came in a second-round EFL Cup tie against Ipswich, attempted to implement a possession-based style of play and, after his sacking, he criticised the club’s players for their resistance to his approach, pointing out that the club had signed only two players to fit his philosophy.

A former defender, De Boer spent most of his professional playing career with Ajax, winning five Eredivisie titles, two KNVB Cups, three Super Cups, one UEFA Cup, one UEFA Champions League, and one Intercontinental Cup.

He later spent five years at Barcelona, where he won the 1998–99 LaLiga title, followed by short spells at Galatasaray, Rangers, Al-Rayyan and Al-Shamal before retiring.

De Boer is the second-most experienced outfield player in the history of the Netherlands national team, with 112 caps.

Roy Hodgson file photo
Roy Hodgson succeeded Frank de Boer as Crystal Palace manager (PA Images/Adam Davy)

He cut his management teeth with the Ajax youth team and as assistant to Bert van Marwijk with the Netherlands national team and in December 2010 took over as manager of Ajax and went on to win the Eredivisie title in his first season.

In 2013, he received the Rinus Michels Award for manager of the year in the Netherlands after leading Ajax to their third successive Eredivisie title.

The following year, he became the first manager to win four consecutive Eredivisie titles.

He then had brief spells managing in Serie A with Internazionale in 2016 before moving to Palace and managed Atlanta United in MLS from 2018 to 2020.

De Boer was appointed head coach of the Netherlands national team in September 2020 but left less than a year later in June 2021 after the team’s disappointing Euro 2020 campaign.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal