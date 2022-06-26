New-look England set for ‘exciting time’ as they gear up for South Africa Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New-look England set for ‘exciting time’ as they gear up for South Africa Test

By Press Association
June 26, 2022, 5:05 pm
England face South Africa in a one-off Test match as part of a multi-format series (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Former England batter Mark Butcher believes it is an “exciting time” for England’s women’s team as they prepare to face South Africa in a one-off Test match in Taunton.

The Test forms part of a multi-format series between the sides and marks the beginning of a new era for England, who will be without opening bowling pair Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole.

With Brunt stepping away to focus on white-ball cricket and Shrubsole retiring from all forms of the international game, their absence has given the likes of Lauren Bell and Freya Davies a shot at a Test debut.

England v India – Women’s International Test – Day Four – Bristol County Ground
Katherine Brunt recently announced her retirement from Test cricket (Zac Goodwin/PA)

All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards and opening batter Emma Lamb are the other uncapped players looking to make their debuts in England’s first Test since their thrilling draw against Australia in the Ashes earlier this year.

Central Sparks bowler Issy Wong has been added to the Test squad after Emily Arlott was forced to withdraw due to the after-effects of Covid, and Butcher believes the abundance of new faces in the group is an exciting prospect.

He told Sky Sports Cricket: “It’s an exciting time isn’t it? They’ve [England] had a lot of players who have been knocking on the door and haven’t had any way of getting into the England team.

“All of a sudden the door is opened up and we’ve seen Brunt and Shrubsole retiring. Issy Wong – she’s come out saying she wants to be the fastest female bowler that’s ever played the game, she’s kind of rode back on that a little bit and I think it was maybe a tiny bit tongue in cheek – is going to get her chance now because of Covid.

“It’s obviously a very exciting time, Heather Knight is such a terrific player, a very fine leader, but all of a sudden she’s been shorn of some very high-quality lieutenants and South Africa are a coming force in the women’s game.”

South Africa have also made some personnel changes as Sune Luus skippers the side in the absence of regular captain Dane van Niekerk, while fast bowler Masabata Klaas also misses out.

The Test forms the first part of a multi-format series in addition to three one-day internationals and three T20 internationals.

