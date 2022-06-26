Marc-Vivien Foe remembered by his former clubs – Sunday’s sporting social By Press Association June 26, 2022, 6:01 pm Marc-Vivien Foe was remembered by his former clubs (Jon Super/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 26. Football Manchester City and West Ham were among the clubs remembering their former player Marc-Vivien Foe, 19 years after his tragic death. Marc-Vivien Foé1 May 1975 – 26 June 2003Never forgotten 💙 pic.twitter.com/Er5kr38icV— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 26, 2022 19 years ago today, Marc-Vivien Foé passed away.Rest in peace ❤️⚒️ pic.twitter.com/sBtmf1h9Rk— West Ham United (@WestHam) June 26, 2022 🦁 A champion now and forever 🦁🇨🇲 Marc-Vivien Foé 1️⃣9️⃣7️⃣5️⃣-2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣3️⃣🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/mVoCMs4Uhg— Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) June 26, 2022 𝘜𝘯 𝘭𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘯𝘦 𝘮𝘦𝘶𝘳𝘵 𝘫𝘢𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘴, 𝘪𝘭 𝘥𝘰𝘳𝘵…19 ans après, nos pensées sont (toujours) tournées vers Marc-Vivien Foé ❤️💛#DeSangEtDOr pic.twitter.com/uwDqPWwGH4— Racing Club de Lens (@RCLens) June 26, 2022 Euro 2022 got a step closer. It's time.Our official #WEURO2022 squad numbers are locked in! 🔒 pic.twitter.com/o5c9yw2Gux— Lionesses (@Lionesses) June 26, 2022 Peter Crouch was channelling his inner Del Boy. Bonne de douche 🇫🇷🍷 pic.twitter.com/MVOYYnG4cn— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 26, 2022 Karim Benzema was enjoying the high life. Fame 💫 pic.twitter.com/BrY5ImKlyW— Karim Benzema (@Benzema) June 26, 2022 Tennis Coco Gauff hailed Billie Eilish’s Glastonbury set. 🖤🤍 @billieeilish Always inspiring🙌🏾💫 pic.twitter.com/Y5CjmfBeHa— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) June 26, 2022 Stan Wawrinka opened up about his recent injury struggles. One last Chapter 🧩My story on @PlayersTribune https://t.co/WAxmJcK8vahttps://t.co/M7nQ4FH9RC pic.twitter.com/jLLMJf6hBX— Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) June 26, 2022 Cricket England got ready for Test action in Taunton. Headshots ✅Just one day to go until 🏴 #ENGvSA 🇿🇦 gets underway! pic.twitter.com/yd0t1uCJij— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 26, 2022 Virat Kohli enjoyed his time in Leicester. Thank you Leicester ✌️Birmingham awaits ⏳ pic.twitter.com/OC8u6xjECx— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 26, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal LAFC prepare for new arrival – Saturday’s sporting social