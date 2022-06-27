Football rumours: Gabriel Jesus agrees five-year deal with Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Gabriel Jesus agrees five-year deal with Arsenal

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 7:25 am
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has agreed on a five-year deal with Arsenal, according to The Guardian (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has agreed on a five-year deal with Arsenal, according to The Guardian (Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has agreed a five-year deal with Arsenal, according to The Guardian. The 25-year-old will move for a fee of £45million and was reportedly lured by Mikel Arteta, who he knows well from their time together at City.

Liverpool are confident in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to The Sun. The 18-year-old is keen for a move back to England and is also admired by City coach Pep Guardiola, meaning the Premier League’s top two teams could fight it out for the star next year.

Meanwhile, the same paper writes that Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag could have only £100m to rebuild the club in the summer. It will not go far if their hopes for securing Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona for £67m come to fruition.

Netherlands’ Frenkie de Jong during the UEFA Nations League match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Wednesday June 8, 2022.
Manchester United are hopeful of bringing Frenkie de Jong to the Premier League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

But the Daily Mail adds that a small boost in cash may be earned from shedding 21-year-old defender Brandon Williams for £10m.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

James Ward-Prowse: Sky Sports reports West Ham are interested in the 27-year-old Southampton midfielder.

Josip Juranovic: The Daily Record writes that Atletico Madrid are closely monitoring the 26-year-old Celtic defender.

