Hearts sign attacking midfielder Jorge Grant from Peterborough

Hearts have signed attacking midfielder Jorge Grant from Peterborough on a three-year-deal.

The 27-year-old arrives at Tynecastle for an undisclosed fee after one season with Posh, where he made 29 appearances and scored two goals.

Grant started his career at Nottingham Forest and had loan spells at Notts County, Luton and Mansfield before joining Lincoln in 2019.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson told the club website: “I’m really pleased to get Jorge in as we continue to build our squad for a historic season.

“He’s an experienced player who will bring dynamism and guile in the final third of the pitch and I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“The squad is starting to take shape but we’re not finished yet and I hope that in the weeks ahead we can continue to add quality to it.”