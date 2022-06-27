England captain Eoin Morgan set to announce international retirement on Tuesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England captain Eoin Morgan set to announce international retirement on Tuesday

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 11:39 am Updated: June 27, 2022, 12:29 pm
Eoin Morgan is set to retire from international cricket (Nick Potts/PA)
Eoin Morgan is set to retire from international cricket (Nick Potts/PA)

England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan is set to announce his retirement from international cricket.

The PA news agency understands Morgan, 35, will officially call time on his England career on Tuesday, with Jos Buttler primed to take over as skipper of the Twenty20 and ODI teams.

Morgan, who oversaw the transformation of England’s white-ball side from also-rans in 2015 to 50-over world champions at Lord’s four years later, has been struggling for form and fitness in recent times.

England’s Jos Buttler (left) is set to take over from Eoin Morgan
England’s Jos Buttler (left) is set to take over from Eoin Morgan (Dan Mullan/PA)

He led a one-day series in the Netherlands this month but his dual issues were exposed as he was dismissed twice for nought in high-scoring matches before missing the concluding game with a groin niggle.

Morgan had hoped to stay the course long enough for one last tilt at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia this October, a final shot at unifying cricket’s two biggest trophies, but he has now accepted his time is up.

Buttler’s first assignment will be a high-profile series against India, comprising three T20s and three ODIs starting on July 7, before the same against South Africa. He has already captained his country on 14 occasions as Morgan’s deputy.

Buttler was one of a handful of players to throw their support behind Morgan during the recent trip to Amstelveen, though the man himself did sound a more cautious note at the start of the series.

“I’m going to take it as it comes, managing my contribution, my body (and asking) am I still contributing on and off the field, within the team?” he said.

“I genuinely have the best interests of the team at heart. To be in the position I am in at the moment is a privilege.”

Dublin-born Morgan began his international career with his native Ireland in 2006 but switched his allegiance to England in 2009, citing a lifelong desire to play Test cricket.

The left-hander went on to play 16 Tests, scoring two centuries, but did not cement a place in the five-day side and went on to be seen as a limited-overs specialist.

As a sparkling and innovative stroke-maker he was ahead of his time and was catapulted into the captaincy when Sir Alastair Cook was sacked on the eve of the 2015 World Cup.

Eoin Morgan
Eoin Morgan has struggled for form and fitness in recent times (Jon Super/PA)

The tournament was a debacle, with England knocked out in the group stages, but Morgan was identified by then director of cricket Sir Andrew Strauss as the man to reboot an ailing team.

Taking the driving seat alongside new head coach Trevor Bayliss, who acted more as a facilitator for Morgan’s ideas, he ushered in a new generation of players and established England as the standard bearers for attacking limited-overs cricket.

The project culminated in dramatic fashion at the home of cricket in 2019, with Ben Stokes’ heroics and a tied super over against New Zealand in the World Cup final, as England triumphed on boundary countback.

The success cemented Morgan’s place among the pantheon of English sport’s greatest leaders but he also leaves a considerable legacy as a player. He retires as the country’s record one-day and T20 run-scorer, posting 6,957 and 2,458 in the respective formats.

Moeen Ali, a key player throughout the Morgan era and part of the World Cup winning squad, reacted to the news during a commentary stint with BBC’s Test Match Special.

“He’s done a remarkable job. It is a shame. It is strange to comprehend the side without him,” said the all-rounder.

“Things move on and you have to get used to it, but it is sad. I’m not surprised at the same time because he is a very selfless person and probably is thinking about the team more than anything. We’ve been so strong over the years and he probably feels like his time is done and that he’s given enough time for Jos, or whoever the captain is going to be, to embed his way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]