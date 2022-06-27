Wayne Pivac believes mental strength will be key for Wales against South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wayne Pivac believes mental strength will be key for Wales against South Africa

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 12:18 pm
Head coach Wayne Pivac will lead Wales into a three-Test series against South Africa
Head coach Wayne Pivac will lead Wales into a three-Test series against South Africa

Wales boss Wayne Pivac says that mental strength will be vital during a three-Test series against world champions South Africa.

Just over three months after losing at home to Italy, Wales face the Springboks at altitude in Pretoria next Saturday.

Games in Bloemfontein and Cape Town follow, with Wales returning to a country where they have never toppled their hosts on home soil.

Ten previous Tests in South Africa all went the Springboks’ way – by an average scoreline of 41-14 – while Wales have only won four of the last 12 games against all opponents.

“Nobody likes finishing on a sour note with a poor performance,” Pivac said, reflecting on the 22-21 Guinness Six Nations loss to Italy in March.

“It is a long time between drinks, as they say. For us, it is about making sure we reflect on that time wisely.

“From a mental point of view as well where we apply ourselves, and we’ve got to be strong mentally to go to South Africa over three Test matches.

Justin Tipuric
Justin Tipuric scores a try for Wales in their 2016 victory over South Africa (Joe Giddens/PA)

“We need to make sure that we give ourselves every opportunity.

“It is not just a physical game we’ve got to be able to counter, but it is also a mental game as well. We need to make sure we are up to that challenge.

“History says we that haven’t done well there (in South Africa), clearly.

“We will be doing what we think we need to do to try to win the first Test, and then set ourselves up for a great series.”

Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
Wales will kick off their South Africa tour at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria (David Davies/PA)

Wales’ recent home record against South Africa is in stark contrast to their tour travails, having won four of the last five fixtures in Cardiff.

And Pivac knows his players must hit the ground running at Loftus Versfeld, where Wales’ three previous visits produced defeats to the tune of 96-13 (1998), 53-18 (2004) and 37-21 (2008).

Reflecting on home successes in the fixture, Pivac added: “I think in the past, Wales have had a very good kicking game.

“And they have had a very good defensive game and been able to negate some of the strengths South Africa bring.

“I think the key is on the day the only experience I had with the team against South Africa (last November) we had to make sure we could stop the lineout drive and try to stop the scrum penalties.

“You have also got to be good under the high ball. There is going to be a lot of kicking, a lot of clatter, and you have got to fight for everything in those areas of the game as well.

“Wales have been good at doing that. Hopefully, we will continue to be good at that, and that will put some pressure on them.

“We were embarrassed by that last performance (against Italy). There is no hiding from that.

“The players have spoken about it, management have spoken about it, and we are a better team than that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal