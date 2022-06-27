Preston sign goalkeeper David Cornell on two-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Preston sign goalkeeper David Cornell on two-year deal

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 5:50 pm Updated: June 27, 2022, 6:30 pm
Welsh goalkeeper David Cornell has joined Preston after playing for Peterborough last season (Adam Davy/PA)
Preston have signed their second goalkeeper in the space of seven days with David Cornell arriving on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old, who made 30 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship for Peterborough last season, moves to Deepdale following Freddie Woodman’s switch from Newcastle.

“I’m really excited to be here and have the opportunity to pull this shirt on and fingers crossed it’s a successful time,” Cornell told the Preston website.

“I spoke to the manager a few weeks ago and the feeling he gave me about the club and the direction he wanted to go in, it was a no-brainer really after we spoke.

“Even looking in from the outside, it looks a great place to be and I’m looking forward to being here.”

Former Wales Under-21 international Cornell began his career at local club Swansea and had spells at Oldham, Northampton and Ipswich before joining Peterborough last summer.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe said: “When you get someone of Freddie Woodman’s quality, you’re looking for that little bit more experience in Dai.

“He’s been around the block in all different divisions. He’s a fantastic lad, he knows his position and knows what he’s got to do.

“He’s got to push Freddie all the way, and when I met Dai he was perfect for that.”

Preston have also confirmed that defender Josh Earl’s contract has been terminated by mutual consent.

Earl, 23, made 74 appearances for the Lilywhites and has now joined League One side Fleetwood on a two-year deal.

