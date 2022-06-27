Ange Postecoglou willing to be patient to get ‘right’ players in at Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou willing to be patient to get ‘right’ players in at Celtic

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 6:36 pm
Ange Postecoglou is relishing a ‘clean’ pre-season (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ange Postecoglou is relishing a ‘clean’ pre-season (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists he is willing to be patient to get the “right” players in as he relishes having a “clean” pre-season to prepare his squad for their return to the Champions League group stage.

The Hoops have been relatively quiet in the transfer market so far, with goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist the only new arrival and Cameron Carter-Vickers having made his loan move from Tottenham permanent.

The Celtic players returned to training on Monday to gear up for the new campaign but with the squad already in good shape compared to last summer and the first European match not until September – unlike last year when they started in July – Postecoglou is in no major rush to get new additions in.

“Last year I was really keen to get people in the building and we knew we’d have a few leaving as well so it was a real hectic time,” he said in an interview with Celtic TV.

“The January window, we worked a little bit more methodically. We knew what we wanted and we got it in early. But I’m not one to rush things. It’s about getting the right players in.

“It’s not just about them as players, it’s about them as people. For that to happen, we can’t put timelines on things. Obviously the earlier we can get players in, the better but we’ve got a unique scenario of having a clean pre-season without any competitive games which is a great advantage for us.

“Apart from strengthening the squad, just being able to work with the group of players we had last season in pre-season is going to be invaluable because most of them either missed pre-season or we threw them in during the season.

“Even working with the existing squad over the next three or four weeks with the coaching staff will be invaluable.”

Celtic won the league and the Premier Sports Cup last term, but Postecoglou insists his only target for the season ahead is to see improvement.

“We didn’t set out with any specific targets last year, it was just to be the best we could possibly be,” he said. “It will be the same this year.

“If we can improve on everything we do, we’re going to finish in a pretty good spot. You don’t know what that means in terms of a tangible result but every year I’ve started a football season I want it to be the best it can possibly be, and that’s our aim.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal