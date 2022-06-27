Marizanne Kapp steers South Africa out of trouble after England’s flying start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marizanne Kapp steers South Africa out of trouble after England’s flying start

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 7:14 pm
Marizanne Kapp starred with the bat as South Africa recovered from 45 for four to reach 284 all out (David Davies/PA)
Marizanne Kapp starred with the bat as South Africa recovered from 45 for four to reach 284 all out on the first day of England Women’s only Test match of the summer.

Kapp hit 150 from 213 deliveries as England ushered in a new era with four debutants, three taking their maiden Test wickets.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points from the opening day.

Moment of the day

England handed out four new caps at the start of the day, to Issy Wong, Lauren Bell, Alice Davidson-Richards and Emma Lamb, and the first three all took wickets on the first day.

Stat of the day

It was the first Test match between England Women and South Africa Women since 2003

Back then, the sides played a two-match series which the hosts won 1-0. The games were played at Taunton and Shenley, and England only batted twice in the series.

A new era

It was the first time since 2008 that England were without their established opening bowling partnership of Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole but the new players held their own and bowled well, especially Bell and Wong.

Attracting the next generation

A large proportion of the crowd was made up of school children, accompanied by a giant star to represent All Stars cricket. A number also took to the field at lunch to show off their cricket skills.

What’s next?

England will be hoping to bounce back strongly at the start of day two after letting the afternoon and evening sessions slightly get away from them. Heather Knight will also want to give her bowlers a rest after their first Test match since Australia in January.

