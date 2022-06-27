England’s Kate Cross hails Marizanne Kapp’s ‘outstanding’ 150 for South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England’s Kate Cross hails Marizanne Kapp’s ‘outstanding’ 150 for South Africa

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 7:34 pm
Kate Cross hailed South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp’s ‘outstanding’ 150 (David Davies/PA)
Kate Cross hailed South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp's 'outstanding' 150 (David Davies/PA)

England’s Kate Cross hailed South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp’s “outstanding” 150 as the visitors finished 284 all out on day one of the only Test of the summer at Taunton.

Kapp came to the crease with South Africa 45 for four and steered her side out of trouble with a maiden Test century, finishing with 150 from 213 deliveries.

Cross was handed a new role as opening bowler with the international retirement of Anya Shrubsole and Katherine Brunt’s decision to focus on white-ball cricket, and finished with four wickets, while England debutant trio Issy Wong, Lauren Bell and Alice Davidson-Richards all also took wickets.

“It did (get harder to field), there was definitely a stage when the ball wasn’t doing as much and we had to work quite hard but I thought Kapp was absolutely outstanding,” Cross said.

“To say that we’ve not played much Test cricket, I mean it’s probably eight years since they’ve played.

“Just how she manipulated the field, how she manoeuvred others, how she played us, how she managed to keep the strike, it just was like she’s played Test cricket for years, which is just a testament to how good a player she is.

“It was really difficult when she was looking to score and attack and we needed something special to get her out and Tammy (Beaumont) took that catch which was a brilliant one so I thought she had an absolutely outstanding day.

“To score 150 in Test match cricket is pretty special.”

Despite Kapp’s impressive performance, no-one else in the South Africa team was able to put on a significant score – Anneke Bosch had the next highest total with 30 – despite batting getting easier throughout the day, after England won the toss and elected to bowl.

The South African all-rounder admitted she was not full of confidence when she came to the crease.

“I was very nervous coming into this game,” Kapp said.

“Even the warm-up game, my batting played up as if I was playing a T20, so I’m just happy with today.”

In her only other Test match, against India in 2014, Kapp only made 19 runs in two innings including a duck, and admitted that impacted her in Somerset.

She added: “When I first started I was very nervous, especially that the first Test match was an absolute nightmare.

“But I think you just have to focus a bit longer. It’s still cricket.

“Yes it’s challenging, I’m not going to lie but I think that if you did good or take it session by session that makes it a bit easier.”

