Wimbledon day two: Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek among star attractions

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 4:32 am
Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek will be in Wimbledon action on Centre Court on Tuesday (Victoria Jones/Ben Solomon/PA)
Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek will be among the star attractions on day two at Wimbledon, with seven-time champion Serena Williams also set to make her grand-slam return.

French Open winners Nadal and Swiatek will be on Centre Court, with the latter on the verge of history with one more victory set to beat Venus Williams’ 35-match winning streak from 2000.

A number of home hopefuls will also be involved, with 12 British players set to step onto the grass after a slightly rain-affected opening day at SW19. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what is in store for day two.

Order of Play

Brit watch

TENNIS Wimbledon
(PA graphic)

Old versus new

A mixture of the old guard and new kids on the block will grab the limelight on Tuesday, with teenager Coco Gauff, fresh from her runner-up showing at Roland Garros, due up second on Court Two while Matteo Berrettini – admittedly 26 years old – will begin his quest for a maiden grand slam by opening up on Court One on the second day. Later on, 2019 champion Simona Halep will start her campaign while Serena Williams, who lost to the Romanian three years ago, makes a first appearance at a major in 12 months.

Match of the day

British youngster Paul Jubb will take on entertainer Nick Kyrgios on Court Three in the afternoon with anything possible. The 22-year-old has already conceded he is ready for whatever the Aussie may throw at him, which could include under-arm serves and potentially some through-the-leg shots. Either way, expect the unexpected from showman Kyrgios. While in the women’s draw, Karolina Muchova will do her best to upset Halep.

Weather

