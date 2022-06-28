On this day in 2018 – Wayne Rooney leaves Everton to join MLS side DC United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

On this day in 2018 – Wayne Rooney leaves Everton to join MLS side DC United

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 6:02 am
Wayne Rooney signed for DC United in Major League Soccer on this day in 2018 (Credit: DC United)
Wayne Rooney signed for DC United in Major League Soccer on this day in 2018 (Credit: DC United)

Former England striker Wayne Rooney left Everton to join DC United in Major League Soccer on this day in 2018.

The 32-year-old forward signed a three-and-a-half-year contract to bring to an end a disappointing second spell at his boyhood club after just one season.

“Moving to America and MLS fulfils another career ambition for me,” he said after signing.

“I’m not here to see out the last few years of my career, I’m here to compete, I’m here to win and that’s the way I’ve always played and will always play.”

Rooney made his debut on July 14 against Vancouver Whitecaps on the day DC United opened their new stadium, Audi Field, and was named captain after just three matches.

He was named MLS player of the month for October after helping his side to the play-offs and ended the season with 11 goals in 29 matches.

Towards the end of his second season, with two years still remaining on his contract, he agreed a deal to become a player-coach at Derby.

He signed off his final campaign at DC United with another play-off appearance, finishing with 12 goals in 21 matches.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal