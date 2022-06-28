James Slipper not dwelling on past as he waits to lock horns with England again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Slipper not dwelling on past as he waits to lock horns with England again

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 11:38 am
James Slipper made his debut against England 12 years ago (David Davies/PA)
James Slipper has ruled out the possibility of entering Saturday’s first Test against England with clouded emotions as he revisits the setting for his harrowing Australia debut.

Twelve years ago Slipper stepped off the bench in Perth on a brutal day for the Wallabies scrum against their English counterparts, yet even though two penalty tries were conceded at the set piece the hosts still prevailed 27-17.

Fast forward 113 caps and the 33-year-old prop is more important to Australia than ever due to an injury crisis at tighthead that may force him to move from his preferred position of loosehead.

The scars from that first Test outing in 2012 have since healed and Skipper is determined to let his performance do the talking.

“It’s not about proving them wrong, it’s about the way we want to play the game. We talk internally about what’s important for us. At no stage do I make it personal,” Slipper said.

“That debut was in 2010 – it was a long time ago and a lot of water has gone under the bridge since then. It wasn’t a great night for me so it’s one to park. But it’s irrelevant what other people say, it’s what happens out on the field that counts.

“Rugby is funny, it tends to go in trends a bit. The game back then looked so different. The game that we see now is more of a big power game, big kicking game and big set-piece game.

Australia’s James Slipper
Australia’s James Slipper (centre) has won 114 caps for Australia (Gareth Fuller/PA).

“There’s definitely been a lot of change in the game. It’s been one hell of a ride and I’m really looking forward to the series.”

Targeting the Wallabies’ scrum has been a successful tactic for England but Slipper insists Australia are ready to meet them head on.

“The set piece is so important in Test match rugby. It’s very hard to win a game for your country without a functioning set piece, so we’ve been doing a lot of work on that,” he said.

“England back themselves in that area and they have historically been very strong at it so we’re going to have to be on our game to not only compete with them but to try to get one over them. That’s our goal.

“But it’s one thing saying it, it’s another thing doing it, so we’ll have to make sure we roll up our sleeves and whoever gets the jersey has to go out there and do a job.”

