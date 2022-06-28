Leeds add Blackpool and Cagliari friendlies to pre-season schedule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leeds add Blackpool and Cagliari friendlies to pre-season schedule

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 4:02 pm Updated: June 28, 2022, 4:58 pm
Jesse Marsch's Leeds will play Blackpool and Cagliari in pre-season friendlies next month (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jesse Marsch’s Leeds will play Blackpool and Cagliari in pre-season friendlies next month (Danny Lawson/PA)

Leeds have added two more friendlies against Blackpool and Cagliari to their pre-season fixture schedule.

The Premier League club will play Championship side Blackpool at the City of York Council’s LNER Stadium on July 7 (7pm) before heading off for a three-match tour of Australia.

Italian side Cagliari, relegated from Serie A last season, will visit Elland Road for a warm-up match on July 31 (6pm) following Leeds’ return from Down Under.

Jesse Marsch’s side announced their mini-tour to Australia in April and are scheduled to play A-League side Brisbane Roar on July 14 and Aston Villa three days later in the inaugural Queensland Champions Cup, before taking on Crystal Palace on July 22 at Perth’s Festival of International Football.

Leeds last toured Australia under former boss Marcelo Bielsa in 2019 when they beat Western Sydney Wanderers 2-1 before losing 4-1 to Manchester United in front of 55,274 fans at the Optus Stadium, the venue for the Palace fixture this time around.

