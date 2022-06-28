I’m waiting for someone to pinch me – Ryan Peniston makes dream Wimbledon debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

I’m waiting for someone to pinch me – Ryan Peniston makes dream Wimbledon debut

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 4:16 pm
Ryan Peniston celebrates victory over Henri Laaksonen (Adam Davy/PA)
Ryan Peniston celebrates victory over Henri Laaksonen (Adam Davy/PA)

British wild card Ryan Peniston is still pinching himself after a making his belated Wimbledon debut.

The 26-year-old from Southend, a virtual unknown until his run to the quarter-finals at Queen’s Club last month, beat Switzerland’s Henri Laaksonen 6-4 6-3 6-2 on a packed Court 12 for a maiden grand slam win.

He said: “To be honest, I was chatting with my coach, Mark Taylor, yesterday and I was kind of saying I’m waiting for someone to pinch me and wake up back in May sometime.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Two – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Ryan Peniston made just 18 unforced errors (Adam Davy/PA)

“I’m just loving every second of it, to be honest.”

Peniston is a self-confessed late bloomer after overcoming a rare cancer as a baby which affected his growth as a teenager.

“I didn’t start growing until I was 15 or 16,” he added. “I was always about a foot smaller than all my peers.

“They all were growing and getting bigger serves and everything. I was struggling just trying to run around and get the balls.

“It made me definitely tougher as a player and a person I think. Yeah, it’s a blessing in disguise really.”

The national number six is guaranteed a pay day of at least £78,000 for reaching the second round, and it will come in handy as he is currently looking for a pad to stay in with fellow Briton Alastair Gray around the well-heeled Wimbledon or Putney area.

He said: “Me and Ali, yeah, we’re great friends. It would be cool if we could find a place around this area to stay. It would be awesome. We’re definitely looking for that.

“Although round here, in these times, I think I might have to win it!”

An impressive defensive performance saw left-hander Peniston register just 18 unforced errors to Laaksonen’s 44, while he secured six service breaks including one in the opening game.

The players exchanged breaks early in the third set before Peniston wrapped up victory with a further two breaks to book a meeting with American Steve Johnson, ranked 93 in the world.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]