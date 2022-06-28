Nick Kyrgios criticises some spectators in five-set win over Britain’s Paul Jubb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nick Kyrgios criticises some spectators in five-set win over Britain’s Paul Jubb

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 4:26 pm
Nick Kyrgios edged out Paul Jubb in a five-setter (Adam Davy/PA)
Nick Kyrgios edged out Paul Jubb in a five-setter (Adam Davy/PA)

British number eight Paul Jubb just fell short of a big first-round shock at Wimbledon after he lost a five-setter to Nick Kyrgios.

The Australian eventually prevailed 3-6 6-1 7-5 6-7 (3) 7-5 in three hours and five minutes at a rowdy Court Three crowd.

In trademark Kyrgios fashion, the world number 40 was involved in a number of prickly chats with line judges and spectators, but a mixture of 30 aces and an array of glorious winners sent him into round two.

Jubb started impressively in his second main draw appearance at the All England Club and claimed a decisive break in the eighth game of the first set to clinch the opener in 23 minutes.

Kyrgios, who had already produced one under-arm serve, smashed a tennis ball out of the court to threaten a round one implosion but regained his cool and broke twice in the second before he edged a tight third.

By this point the 27-year-old had been involved in regular talks with a number of line judges and spectators.

At one stage, he turned to the umpire and was heard saying about some spectators: “I don’t go to their nine to five and start clapping when they’re scanning s*** at a supermarket do I? Go ‘boo, well done, you can’t scan that thing for s***’…You should remove them from the crowd.”

Paul Jubb put up a good showing on Court Three
Paul Jubb put up a good showing on Court Three (Adam Davy/PA)

York-born Jubb did his best to not interact with his opponent and showed more than enough of his talent with numerous wristy forehand winners forcing a decider after a tie-break.

When Kyrgios broke in the sixth game of the fifth set, it appeared the Aussie would coast home but Jubb fought back when his rival had the chance to serve for the match and then held to get proceedings back on serve.

A 134mph ace helped Kyrgios to a big hold at 5-5 and he progressed with his second match point to break again, which brought an entertaining round one clash to an end.

Afterwards, Kyrgios said in his on-court interview: “He played some exceptional tennis at times and the crowd were pretty rowdy today.

“A couple of people in the crowd were not shy of criticising me, so that one was for you – you know who you are.

“I thought I was going to go down there and it would have been a tough, tough loss to take so I am just happy to be through.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

