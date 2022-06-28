Emma Raducanu aware quick wins could be key to her Wimbledon hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Emma Raducanu aware quick wins could be key to her Wimbledon hopes

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 5:02 pm
Emma Raducanu had a relaxed practice session on Tuesday (Aaron Chown/PA)
Emma Raducanu had a relaxed practice session on Tuesday (Aaron Chown/PA)

Emma Raducanu is hoping to rediscover her grand slam efficiency at Wimbledon this year.

The 19-year-old famously did not drop a set through 10 matches at the US Open having also claimed three straight-sets wins at Wimbledon.

Since then, though, Raducanu has found herself dragged into a number of long matches, and her opening-round victory over Alison Van Uytvanck on Monday was her first two-set match at a slam since the US Open final.

With her history of injury niggles and recent recovery from a side strain, avoiding staying on court too long could be crucial to Raducanu’s hopes of a good run, and she will be looking for more of the same against France’s Caroline Garcia on Wednesday.

“I think that it helps at slams that you get a day off in between, so I think that is pretty valuable,” said Raducanu.

“I felt good out there. There were some tough moments in the second set (against Van Uytvanck) physically, but I told myself, ‘Push through, if you win in two sets, then you don’t have to play three’. That’s the tactic.”

Raducanu looked relaxed and happy during a practice session at the All England Club on Tuesday.

Emma Raducanu (right) and Jane O’Donoghue pictured during practice on Tuesday
Emma Raducanu (right) and Jane O’Donoghue pictured during practice on Tuesday (Aaron Chown/PA)

The teenager has been enjoying feeling the support of the British public and she could not help but chuckle at the well-refreshed fans cheering her on as she sparred against two hitting partners under the guidance of Jane O’Donoghue.

O’Donoghue, a former British player and coach, now works in finance but is the mentor to which Raducanu has turned to help her through her second Wimbledon campaign.

“She’s been with me since I was 10 years old,” said Raducanu, who appears to have no intention yet of hiring another full-time coach.

“She’s a family friend. She’s been there throughout my career whenever I’ve needed help. She’s very successful in her industry. It’s just great to have someone that I’ve known for years be there for me this week.

“When I was 11, 12, she was national coach. She travelled with me, took me on trips. But since she went into the industry, we just sort of chat about life and everything.”

Returning to Wimbledon completes a first full year on tour for Raducanu, whose tennis education was elevated to warp speed by her remarkable early success.

Familiarity brings positives and negatives, with Raducanu saying: “I think that it helps just with experience. Every tournament or every match you play, you learn something. It helps it all be a positive tool for the future.

“In a way, when you haven’t played anyone before, it helps, too, because no one knows you, no one knows your game. That is something that I experienced in a positive way last summer because no one really knew who I was.

Caroline Garcia is Emma Raducanu's next opponent
Caroline Garcia is Emma Raducanu’s next opponent (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Since, I think that people have definitely watched me and raised their level and raised their game and played some great tennis. I haven’t necessarily played badly in a lot of the matches.

“I think that coming back here is always going to be a special tournament for me, my home tournament. I’ve got incredible memories. I’m just looking forward to playing here again.”

Raducanu will return to Centre Court on Wednesday for her clash with former world number four Garcia, who is now ranked 55.

The Frenchwoman is in good form having won a title in Germany at the weekend but needed a final-set tie-break to defeat British wild card Yuriko Miyazaki in round one.

“Caroline is a great opponent,” said Raducanu. “I played her earlier on in the year in Indian Wells and it was a tricky match. She plays pretty fast tennis. I’m ready for that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal