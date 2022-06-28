Adam Montgomery aiming to take chance after signing for St Johnstone on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Adam Montgomery aiming to take chance after signing for St Johnstone on loan

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 5:12 pm
Adam Montgomery has joined St Johnstone on loan (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Adam Montgomery has joined St Johnstone on loan (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Adam Montgomery is hoping to seize his “big opportunity” after joining St Johnstone on loan from Celtic until January.

The 19-year-old left-back has made 12 appearances for the Scottish champions and spent the second half of last season on loan at Aberdeen.

Montgomery joined up with Callum Davidson and the Saints squad at their training camp in Murcia, Spain, on Tuesday to begin preparations for the season ahead. His aim is to enjoy regular game time during his stint in Perth.

“This is a big opportunity for me and I will be giving it my all every day,” Montgomery told the Saints website.

“I’ve arrived at lunchtime today and I’ve been made to feel very welcome by the manager, his staff and the players.

“Callum Davidson has displayed faith in me by bringing me to St Johnstone on loan and it’s up to me to show him what I can do.

“My aim is to play as many first-team games as I can and help the team win games of football.

“I’m going to be tested here every day and I can see the quality of the squad is good. The hard work has started and I want to show what I’m capable of.

“Every manager wants competition for places and every player wants to be pushed to their limits.

“That’s the way I want it to be and I will respond to every challenge put in front of me by giving 100 per cent for this football club.”

