Hull sign defender Tobias Figueiredo following release by Nottingham Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Hull sign defender Tobias Figueiredo following release by Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 5:30 pm
Tobias Figueiredo has signed a two-year contract with Hull (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Tobias Figueiredo has signed a two-year contract with Hull (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Hull have signed Portuguese defender Tobias Figueiredo following his release by Nottingham Forest.

The 28-year-old centre-half, who made 28 Sky Bet Championship appearances last season as Forest won promotion to the Premier League, has agreed a two-year contract.

Tigers head coach Shota Arveladze told his club’s official website: “We’ve been looking for a good and strong centre-back and we’re more than happy to have brought Tobias in.

“He knows our league and how to play in the Championship. He’s a solid and smart defender, who is good in position.”

Figueiredo, whose contract at Forest expires on July 1, made a total of 122 appearances in all competitions after arriving at the City Ground from Sporting Lisbon in 2018.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal