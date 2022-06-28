Hull sign defender Tobias Figueiredo following release by Nottingham Forest By Press Association June 28, 2022, 5:30 pm Tobias Figueiredo has signed a two-year contract with Hull (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hull have signed Portuguese defender Tobias Figueiredo following his release by Nottingham Forest. The 28-year-old centre-half, who made 28 Sky Bet Championship appearances last season as Forest won promotion to the Premier League, has agreed a two-year contract. Tigers head coach Shota Arveladze told his club’s official website: “We’ve been looking for a good and strong centre-back and we’re more than happy to have brought Tobias in. “He knows our league and how to play in the Championship. He’s a solid and smart defender, who is good in position.” Figueiredo, whose contract at Forest expires on July 1, made a total of 122 appearances in all competitions after arriving at the City Ground from Sporting Lisbon in 2018. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Nottingham Forest sign Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi for club-record fee Wycombe Wanderers defender Anthony Stewart signs pre-contract to join Aberdeen Aberdeen on the trail of Wycombe Wanderers defender Anthony Stewart Aberdeen sign right-back Jayden Richardson from Nottingham Forest