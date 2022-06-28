Heather Watson celebrates Court One success a year on from her ‘all-time low’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Heather Watson celebrates Court One success a year on from her ‘all-time low’

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 6:14 pm Updated: June 28, 2022, 9:30 pm
Heather Watson was reduced to tears after her first-round win at Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)
Heather Watson opened up on the struggles of the last couple of years that led to her outpouring of emotion on Wimbledon’s Court One.

The British number four broke down in tears during her on-court interview following a 6-7 (7) 7-5 6-2 win over Tamara Korpatsch in a match that was carried over from Monday night.

Watson, 30, revealed that a combination of her poor results and the coronavirus pandemic had left her feeling low, which made a red-letter day like this so special.

Heather Watson celebrates victory following her match on Court One
Heather Watson celebrates victory following her match on Court One (Steven Paston/PA)

The win also allowed her to exorcise the Court One ghosts of last year when she squandered match points to lose to Kristie Ahn in the first round.

She said: “The last few years for me personally have been tough. I’ve had my ups and downs – mostly downs – like so many people have with the pandemic and stuff.

“I would just say the battles with that, the isolation. I’m such a people person, very outgoing person. Being with friends and family, being social, is what fulfils me in life.

“So, I guess I missed that. Then it was just impossible to find joy on the tennis court with no fans. Being able to play my first match on Court One was really special.

“But not just that, with my tennis as a whole. The person I am, I’m a fighter. Also for my game, I’m the type of player that needs to put in a lot of work to play good tennis, a lot of hours on the court, a lot of hours in the gym.

“Just not being happy with my ranking, the way I’m playing. I expect more of myself. I think tennis players as a whole always do. But I felt like the last few years I’ve been underachieving.

“I think it was just a build-up of that, as well, just how much I’ve been putting in and not getting any reward. So, you know, after my match here last year on Court One, that was an all-time low for me.

“Coming back, I was so happy I could change the outcome and narrative this year.”

