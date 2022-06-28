How it happened: Manic day of action at Wimbledon returns six British wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

How it happened: Manic day of action at Wimbledon returns six British wins

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 9:22 pm
Jack Draper, Heather Watson and Ryan Peniston were winners on a day full of British action (PA Images/PA)
It was a busy day for British hopes at Wimbledon on Tuesday as 11 home players were in action in the first round.

Here, the PA news agency tracks how the day unfolded.

1.03pm: It was a great start for the Britons as Ryan Peniston, who has had an excellent grass court season, marked his Wimbledon debut with a 6-4 6-3 6-2 win over Henri Laaksonen.

1.23pm: Katie Swan became the first casualty of the day as she was beaten 4-6 6-4 6-4 by Marta Kostyuk. In a match that was postponed on Monday, Swan took the opening set, but the Ukrainian came back.

1.57pm: There was more disappointment as Jay Clarke exited to Christian Harrison in a contest that started on Monday. The British number seven went down 7-6 (3) 6-1 7-6 (6).

2.16pm: A hat-trick of British losses was completed with defeat for Sonay Kartal. The Brighton player had her opponent changed at short notice due to a withdrawal but suffered a 6-4 3-6 6-1 loss to Dutch lucky loser Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove.

3.41pm: Heather Watson stopped the rot with an impressive win on Court One. In another match that could not be finished on Monday, Watson came back to win the deciding set against Tamara Korpatsch to seal a 6-7 (7) 7-5 6-2 success.

3.43pm: Paul Jubb fell just short in an epic five-set battle with Nick Kyrgios. Jubb put up a valiant fight against the Australian but eventually succumbed to a 3-6 6-1 7-5 6-7 (3) 7-5 loss.

5.47pm: It was a memorable day for Jack Draper as he recorded his maiden grand slam victory, beating Belgian Zizou Bergs with an impressive 6-4 6-4 7-6 (4) win.

Jack Draper celebrates his first win at Wimbledon
Jack Draper celebrates his first win at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

6.49pm:: Alastair Gray produced an unexpected British victory, marking his grand slam singles debut by seeing off 2018 Wimbledon boys’ singles champion Tseng Chun-hsin 6-3 6-3 7-6 (3).

8.09pm: The biggest surprise of the day came late on when British number two Dan Evans lost in straight sets to Jason Kubler. The Australian, 29, was making just his second appearance at Wimbledon and first since 2018 but hammered Evans 6-1 6-4 6-3.

8.38pm:: Liam Broady kept the wins rolling in, getting past Lukas Klein in five sets. It took three hours and 30 minutes but the world number 132 won 4-6 6-3 7-5 6-7 (2) 6-3.

8.50: Katie Boulter ensured the day would end on a winning note as she became the sixth British success. Boulter, on her way back from injury, had too much for Frenchwoman Clara Burel, winning 7-5 6-3.

