Derek McInnes pleased with Kilmarnock fitness levels during pre-season

Derek McInnes is impressed by the fitness levels of his Kilmarnock squad as pre-season preparations continue ahead of their return to the cinch Premiership.

The Scottish Championship winners drew 2-2 in a friendly against Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps in Spain on Tuesday thanks to goals from Lee Hodson and Steven Warnock.

It was Killie’s third pre-season match and they will face English side Charlton on Friday morning, with boss McInnes pleased with the work so far while noting there is still work to do.

He told the Ayrshire club’s official website: “That’s three games in a row we have played and we have finished the game strong.

“I think that is testament to the boys’ fitness, we looked fit and strong.

“What we need to do is be more explosive, get sharper with our work and just tighten things up, but by and large got to be pleased with the exercise.

“We were conscious of what the temperature was going to be last night, we are conscious that we had a double session on Monday as well.

“It is trying to get that balance between looking for better performances, individually and also as a team, but also mindful of the fact that we are still pre-season and there’s a fitness element.

“We have another game on Friday, an early kick-off against Charlton and that will test us again.

“We need to get sharper, we need to get more additions to the squad, clearly, we need to get some of the boys who are injured back onto the pitch and hopefully, potentially, Alan Power, Rory McKenzie back for Friday.”