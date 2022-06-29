Cole McKinnon signs three-year Rangers contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Cole McKinnon signs three-year Rangers contract

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 12:58 pm
Cole McKinnon signs new deal at Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Cole McKinnon signs new deal at Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Cole McKinnon has signed a new three-year deal with Rangers which takes him to the summer of 2025.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who came through the youth ranks at Ibrox, made his debut for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side against Hearts at Tynecastle in May, scoring in the 3-1 cinch Premiership win.

Head of the Ibrox club’s academy, Craig Mulholland, told Rangers’ official website: “We are delighted that Cole has extended his stay at Rangers for a further three years.

“Cole has made excellent progress in the last 12 months and he has impressed the academy staff and also importantly the manager and his staff, resulting in his first-team debut, a goal and now this well-deserved contract.

“It is important that all of our professional development phase players have a very clear plan both from a pathway and development perspective and we have worked closely with Cole and his representatives to agree a plan that will allow him to continue on the positive trajectory that he is currently on.

“No doubt a big factor in Cole deciding to commit to Rangers was his own debut and the fact that nine of his academy colleagues also featured in the first team last season, demonstrating the opportunity that now exists for our young players.

“He has an outstanding desire to win, is a supporter who cares about the club and we are all very excited to see him maximise the potential he has in the coming years here at Rangers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]